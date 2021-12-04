66 citizens vaccinated, 113 antigen tests conducted

NASHIK: On the second day of 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, a total of 66 citizens took their vaccination jab at the venue till 4:30 p.m. Out of the 66 citizens, 22 citizens took the first dose while 44 took the second dose. All of them received the Covishield vaccine.

The officials conducted 113 Rapid Antigen Tests of unvaccinated citizens at the venue on the second day till 4:30 p.m. The fully vaccinated citizens can enter the venue after the officials at the gate check their vaccine certificate. The partially vaccinated ones need to submit their details and go through a temperature check. The ones with symptoms like cold and cough are directed to the rapid antigen test's counter.

Vaccination open on Sunday

As per the information provided by Dr. Ajita Salunke Ma'am, Urban Immunization Officer, NMC, the corporation's vaccination team will serve citizens at the sammelan even on Sunday, and the attendees can avail the benefits of the same. Even though the vaccination centres across the city shall remain closed tomorrow, the sammelan's centre will remain open for all.