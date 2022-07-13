64,000 cusecs of water towards Jayakwadi

NASHIK: The district has been receiving torrential rains for the last four to five days and its intensity is higher in the western part of the district. Due to the heavy downpour in the catchment area of ​​the district dams, the inflow of water is increasing. Therefore, a large amount of discharge is being made from these upstream dams, the discharge from Nandur Madhyameshwar dam towards Jayakwadi in Godavari is 64,602 cusecs i.e. 5,584 mcft. Out of which 45,938 cusecs of water has reached Jayakwadi so far.

It has been raining heavily on the upper hilly region in Nashik district since Friday. As a result, water inflow into the dams has increased significantly. Currently, water is being discharged from Darna, Gangapur and Kadwa dams. Also, water from Palkhed dam is discharging into Kadva river and from there to Godavari. Thus all rain water is flowing into the Nandur Madhyameshwar barrage.

Although the rains in the eastern part of Nashik city and district have took a break, the presence of incessant rains is still maintained in the catchment area of ​​Gangapur dam as well as in Trimbakeshwar taluka. In the meantime, as water level in Godavari rising, the villages along rive bank have been alerted.