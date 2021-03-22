11,748 candidates appear for the MPSC pre-exam

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducted the pre-examination on Sunday (March 21) following the Covid-19 norms. A total of 11,748 candidates appeared for the examination at 46 centres in the city. A total of 6,323 candidates remained absent. </p>.<p>A candidate with Covid-19 symptoms appeared for the examination by wearing a PPE kit. The MPSC pre-examination, which was postponed four times was held on Sunday after two years. The examination for Group A posts was conducted. The first paper passed.</p><p>11 thousand 801 candidates were present and 6 thousand 270 were absent. The second paper was held from 3 to 5 pm. On the backdrop of Covid-19, masks and sanitisers were distributed to all the candidates.</p>