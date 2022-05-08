63.18% voter turnout in SaVaNa election

NASHIK: Polling for the executive committee of the Sarvajanik Vachanalay, Nashik (SaVaNa) for the tenure 2022 to 2027 was held peacefully at Bytco Vidyalaya throughout the day. Out of the total 6,189 life members, 3,904 electorates exercised their right to vote. Considering the percentage, the turnout was 63.18 percent.

The counting of votes will take place today (Monday) for the posts of President and Vice President, while the results will be declared after the counting of votes of the executive board on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the last one and a half to two months, candidates had focused on personal visits and social media to woo voters. At this time, two panels were in the fray including Granthmitra and Granthalay Bhushan. Besides this, 12 individual candidates were in the fray. Therefore, the fate of a total of 48 candidates has been sealed in the ballot box.