624 fined for not wearing mask

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) last week had fined a total of 624 citizens as they failed to wear mask. Rs 1,25,600 has been recovered from them as fine.</p>.<p>NMC and police conducting a joint action against those people who do not use mask at market places, vegetable markets, bus stand, public places and places of the rush. NMC is conducting various measures to curb the Corona spread in the city.</p><p>Last month, Mayor Satish Kulkarni in General Body Meeting had instructed the administration to penalise those who do not use mask to curb the Corona spread.</p><p>On the backdrop of this, the Municipal Commissioner Kails Jadhav had then instructed to take action against those who found without masks and to penalise them and those who found spitting at public places. The squad of DSI and SI are conducting the action against those who are failing to wear mask and spitting at public places.</p><p>A fine of Rs 1,25,600 has been recovered in an action against a total of 624 citizens in the period between October 10 and 16, 2020.</p>