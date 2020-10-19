Masks
Masks
Deshdoot Times

624 fined for not wearing mask

Rs 1.25 cr recovered

Jitendra Sapkale

NASHIK :

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) last week had fined a total of 624 citizens as they failed to wear mask. Rs 1,25,600 has been recovered from them as fine.

