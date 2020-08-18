622 new cases identified in district

NASHIK :

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. With addition of 622 new patients in district in past 24 hours on Tuesday, the pandemic tally has inflated to 25,910. As nine patients have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has reached 713.

Of the total reports received, 452 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has crossed 17K mark and has climbed to 17,220. Positive cases are found from New Nashik, Satpur, Peth Road, Indiranagar, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Upnagar, Wadala Road and Old Nashik areas.

On the other, 134 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has gone up to 6,220. They are from Sinnar, Yeola, Surgana, Vani, Vinchur, Ravalgaon, Igatpuri, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Umrale, Nandgaon, Trimbakeshwar, Deolali Camp, Bhagur and Ghoti, while 33 new patients have turned positive in last 48 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has increased to 2,078. On the other, the number of non-native patients has risen to 192.

As 895 patients in district have got cured of Covid-19, the number of those recovered has reached 20,846.

On the other, number of suspect patients is rising. A total of 683 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 393 are from city, 13 from district civil hospital, 241 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 30 from Malegaon and six from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.