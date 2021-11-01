62% students appear for the Group D exam

From announcing the examinations up to the test for the Group C category, due to sloppy planning, as well as changing the dates of the examinations, allotment of question papers to the wrong cadres at the centers, the examination by the state’s Public Health Department was in the midst of controversy.

Meanwhile, written test was conducted at 129 centers in Nashik division from 2 pm to 4 pm. A total of 53,326 candidates had filed applications for Group-D category in all the five districts of Nashik division. In Nashik district, a total of 27, 312 candidates had applied. Out of them 16941 students appeared for the exam while the remaining 10371 students were absent. Centers were set up in 65 schools in the district for the examination.

Appointment of Center Head, Assistant Center Head and Supervisor was done by M/s Nyasa company for smooth conduct of examinations. Also, District Civil Surgeons of each district were appointed as the nodal officers of the recruitment process for the respective districts.