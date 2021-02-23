62% stock in 24 dams before hot days

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The collective water stock in 24 dams, including seven large projects and 17 medium-size projects of the district, was recorded at 62% on Monday, ahead of the three summer months of March, April, and May. The collective water stock in Gangapur Dam Complex stands at 58 per cent. </p>.<p>Gangapur Dam, a major source of water supply for Nashik is at 58%, while medium-size Kashyapi is at 73 percent, Gautami Godavari at 41 per cent and water stock in Alandi stands at 62 per cent; irrigation department data revealed on Monday. In the meantime, water was being discharged from the larger project Chankapur into Girna river at the rate of 350 cusecs. </p><p>The reservoir that is a part of the Girna Valley Dam Complex currently holds 65 per cent water storage. At the same time, the release of water got continued from the big project Girna dam at the rate of 1400 cusecs. The dam currently holds 53% stock. </p><p>While the water stock in Nandur Madhyameshwar barrage that is having a capacity of 257 mcft, is 100% full on today’s date, other dams which are filled above 75 per cent of their capacity include Darna (82%), Bhavali (93%), Valdevi (92%), Haranbari (76%), Nagasakya (77%) and Punad (85%). All in all, 40695 mcft of useful water stock, out of the total collective capacity of 65664 mfct, is available in 24 district dams; is 62 per cent. </p><p>Earlier, On the first day of the new year, water was released by the irrigation department into Godavari canals for Rabi season and for the Eklahare thermal power plant. The discharge of water at the rate of around 700 to 800 cusecs per second had resulted in a rise in water levels of the river and flowing of Someshwar waterfall. </p><p>Due to the heavy rainfall last year, major dams in the district got filled to the brim. As a result, water for drinking, irrigation, and the industry is being provided as per the demand, and for this purpose, the frequency of water discharge is being set accordingly.</p>