618 electricity consumers settle cases

NASHIK: A total of 618 consumers from Nashik, Malegaon and Ahmednagar circles responded to the pre-filed and sub judice cases related to power disconnection and power theft and paid Rs. 37,04,000 by way of settlement. In the Lok Adalat held, thousands of cases relating to permanent power disconnection from MSEDCL and pre-filed cases related to power theft and pending court cases were kept for hearing in the Lok Adalat for settlement.

In the Lok Adalat held, thousands of cases of permanent power disconnection from MSEDCL and pre-filed cases related to power theft and pending cases in the court were kept for settlement. Customers facing permanent power disconnection include 12.88 lakh in Nashik circle, 4.84 lakh in Malegaon circle and 4.22 lakh customers in Ahmednagar In the Nashik circle, out of a total of 238 claims, the customers settled and deposited Rs. 21.94 lakh.

Consumers also paid Rs 15.10 lakh in Ahmednagar circle by settling a total of 380 claims related to power theft. A total of 618 such cases were settled amicably Of this, Rs 37.04 lakh have been deposited as settlement amount. For this, notices were served as per Section 20 (2) of the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987.

They took advantage of this opportunity by appearing in the District and Taluka Courts of Nashik and Ahmednagar. The Lok Adalat was organised through mutual coordination. Consumers took advantage of this Lok Adalat to get rid of future financial and mental crises.