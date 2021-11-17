60th Marathi Amateur Drama Competition in January

NASHIK: After the second wave of Corona, drama theaters in the state were reopened on 22nd October. Before this, except a few days in between, the drama theaters were closed over a year and a half period. But after the lifting of the ban on theaters, the artists and theatrical organisations have started working with enthusiasm.

The Directorate of Cultural Affairs of the State government has announced that the State Children’s Drama Competition will start from 1st February 2022, and the 60th Marathi Amateur State Drama Competition will start from 1st January 2022. Entries are being invited from 15th to 30th November from amateur drama institutes, schools, and Vidyalayas.

The preliminary round of the 18th Children’s Drama Competition will be held from February 1 at various competition centers in the state. Also, the final round of the second Divyang Children’s Drama Competition will be held in February 2022 at one of the centers.

Bibhishan Chavre, Director, Directorate of Cultural Affairs, has appealed to the state’s drama institutes working for Divyang students to register their participation in the Divyang Children’s Drama Competition. Entry and rules for the competition will be available on the government’s website www.mahasanskruti.org. An appeal has been made to send the required documents by November 30, 2021.

Rules