608 tonnes of agriculture produce transported with Kisan Rail

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>A total of 608 tonnes of agriculture produce was transported in a span of one month through Kisan Rail which flagged off in August. The train is running between Deolali Camp-Danapur twice a week.</p>.<p>A Kolhapur-Daund-Manmad Kisan link train has also been started. The train was extended to Muzaffarpur following farmers’ demand. The train is running every Tuesday and Friday.</p><p>The train is surely changing the lives of farmers with the assurance of better price with faster and cheaper transportation, providing seamless supply chain, preventing the destruction of perishable farm produce thereby opening up the scope to increase the income of farmers. On the other consumers are getting fresh agriculture produce at a cheaper rate.</p><p>The train is receiving a good response in Bhusaval division. On its first trip a total of 90.92 tonnes of goods were transported, a total of 99.58 tonnes of goods during second trip, 151.59 tonnes of goods during third trip, 108.06 tonnes of goods during the fourth trip and 157.98 tonnes of goods were transported during the fifth trip, amounting to a total of 608.13 tonnes of goods so far.</p><p>Farmers should bring their agriculture produce in packed form to nearby railway parcel office and keep a xerox copy of their aadhaar card with them. Farmers, cargo agregator, traders, market committee and loaders should contact chief supervisor, parcel, railway station, it has been urged.</p>