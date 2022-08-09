60,000 passengers travel daily by Citilinc buses

As stated by Citilinc officials, there are three types of passes -- open-ended pass, route pass and student pass which can be created for one day, weekly, monthly and quarterly. Open ended pass is for the people who travel a lot and have to switch buses frequently which cost Rs 1500 for month in which they can travel anywhere in any buses of Citilinc. Route pass is for the people who wants to travel from one place to another on regular basis. They charge for both ways for 20 days and avail 10 free days. Prices of route pass is depend on route.

Student pass is for students who wants to travel from one place to another they only charge for one way and the charges of another way is paid by NMC. Student pass charges is also depend on route. Citilinc is an private company works under the NMC. All the drivers and the conductors are working under another private company. Expenses of buses, drivers, conductors and fuel are done by third party company. Management of Citilinc is done by NMC.

The longest route covered by Citilinc is from Nashik Road to Trimbakeshwar and smallest route is from Tapovan to Nimani bus stop. If the bus breaks down, the driver or conductor contacts to Citilinc help centre and bus get replaced. All the passengers of the bus are shifted to another bus as soon as possible. There is a citilinc team which works for passengers' safety. They do sudden checking of drivers and conductors about rash driving and drunk on duty. If the team finds anything suspicious, it takes immediate action on the issues.