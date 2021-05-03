598 citizens took vaccine in the district

Two centres have been started in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area, two in rural areas and one in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation area. A total of 10,000 vaccines have been made available to each vaccination centre in the district separately. Vaccination will continue for the next seven days till the stock of the vaccine is over.

Vaccination centres have been set up at Indira Gandhi hospital, Panchavati Karanja and Nashik Road urban primary health centre in NMC limit, while in rural Nashik the centres have been set up Mohadi primary health centre (Dindori) and Pimpalgaon Baswant primary health centre, Niphad and at NIMA in Malegaon Municipal Corporation limit.

On the first day, 276 people have been vaccinated, including 90 at Indira Gandhi hospital in the limit of Nashik Municipal Corporation, 95 at urban primary health centre, Nashik Road and 49 at Mohadi primary health centre (Dindori) in rural Nashik and 49 at Pimpalgaon Baswant primary health centre.