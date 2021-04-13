59,000 Remdesivir sought

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The administration is striving hard to regularize the supply of Remdesivir drug that is essential to treat Covid-19 patients. Demand for a total of 59,000 drugs for the district has been made, informed joint commissioner, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Madhuri Pawar. </p>.<p>There is a shortage of Remdesivir drugs for the past few days in the district. Presently, patients are taking treatment in 199 Covid Centres in Nashik district. Planning to restore the supply of Remdesivir has been made by the government to address the shortage. Only 3028 Remdesivir drugs were available in the Nashik district on Sunday. </p><p>They were provided to 59 hospitals in the city and 33 hospitals in the rural area of the district. 924 drugs were provided to the government hospitals. As the government has planning to supply Remdesivir to hospitals directly, efforts are being made on making the drug available to those patients taking treatment at 199 Covid Centres. </p><p>Demand for 41,000 drugs has been made to a drug manufacturing company, while 18,000 drugs have been demanded from another company. These demands have been made through FDA. The drugs will be supplied to the needy patients as per availability of the drug from these companies, Pawar also informed.</p>