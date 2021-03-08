58% water stock in dams in the district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The winter season is over in Nashik. Nashikites are now experiencing the summer heat. The water stock in many dams is reducing due to the release of water for rabi crops and drinking purpose. At present, 24 dams in the district have 58% water storage. It was 67 per cent last year. The water will be released from the dams for drinking pur - posed as planned earlier. As there is sufficient water stock in the dams, citizens will not face water scarcity this time. The district has received satisfactory rainfall for the last two years. Last year, the Girna Dam, the largest dam in North Maharashtra, including the Gangapur and Darna dams, was 100 per cent full for the second year in a row. Other small and large dams were also filled up to their capacity. Therefore, even though March has started, the dams have satisfactory water reserves. Generally, rural area has been experiencing water scarcity since January. In rural areas, water was supplied by tankers. This year, however, the picture is reassuring and the dams have 58 per cent water storage. After Diwali, water was released from many dams for the rabi crop. The water is now being released for drinking purpose as per planning. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of severe summer shortly. There are signs that rivers and streams can be dried up. Therefore, the demand for water will increase in the future.</p>