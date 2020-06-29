57% corona virus patients male, 43% female in district

NASHIK :

According to total 1917 coronavirus patients recorded in city between April 6 to June 28, 2020 in district 57% are men, while, 43 per cent of those are women. Highest 762 patients are in the age group of 21 to 40 years.

While coronavirus is a bigger threat for the elderly, young people with co-morbidities also need to be protected. Most patients from various areas of the city are in the above mentioned age group.

As they fell to follow the government guidelines and social distancing norm, there are falling victims to a pandemic.

The rising figures of Covid-19 cases have proved that Nashikites have flouted social distancing norm, to wear mask and use of sanitizer and to keep away from Corona infected in last three months.

Status of Corona patients in city (age group wise)

Age group Women Men Total

1-10 67 65 135

11-20 92 119 221

21-40 322 440 762

41-60 223 314 570

Above 61 121 121 242