56,000 citizens booked for violating lockdown norms

NASHIK :

The city police have booked a total of 56,502 citizens so far since the lockdown started in wake of spreading out Corona pandemic.

Though lockdown rules have been relaxed, social distancing norms have been made stricter and city police are acting against those violating the norms.

The timings of establishments has been permitted to continue their functioning between 10 am to 7 pm. Curfew rules have been made stricter from 7 pm to 5 am. Action against those violating the norms is being made.

Action against a total of 18,969 citizens as they found without masks. Use of mask has been made mandatory in the city. It helps in preventing infection, however, citizens are being found violating this.

Police have filed cases against those failed to use mask under section 188. Since March 23, action against a total of 56,502 citizens has been taken.

New rules for two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders have been introduced. Police have acted against those 395 two-wheeler drivers who found with pillion riders, while action against five car drivers has been taken for moving purposelessly.

Direct offences have been registered for violation of curfew rules during night. Police have so far recovered a fine of Rs 2.5 crore in the action against lockdown norms violators.

Citizens should cooperate and use mask and vehicle properly, urged city Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil.`