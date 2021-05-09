550-bed Oxygen Covid Center in Ambad soon

Nashik : The process is nearing completion with a view to setting up a 550-bed Oxygen Covid Center at the IT Park building in Ambad industrial estate. Entrepreneurs are responding spontaneously to the appeal made by Ambad Industries & Manufacturers Association (AIMA).

On the first day alone, 35 concentrated oxygen devices were donated while one industry has expressed its intention to set up a 100-tonne oxygen production plant.

Corona disease is rampant in the district, the entrepreneurs on the other hand are working hard to help in their own way. The Chief Minister had appealed to the entrepreneurs to come forward for help. Toeing the line, the District Collector had interacted with the entrepreneurs.

At this time, the office bearers of AIMA had decided to set up a Covid center. Against this backdrop, the construction of Covid Center was inaugurated by Nitin Gawli, Regional Officer, MIDC.

10 concentrator oxygen machines on behalf of Advance Enzyme and Innova Rubber besides Joe Stick Industry has announced the delivery of 55 concentrator oxygen machines, while MIDC employee Shashikant Patil announced to donate two devices.

An oxygen generation plant will also be set up by Chandras Switchgear. Meanwhile, Yatin Patel, CSC Singh and Suresh Mali have jointly announced a decision to set up a 100- tonne liquid oxygen generation plant.

These entrepreneurs were felicitated by dignitaries. MIDC Regional Officer Nitin Gawli, Vice President Nikhil Panchal, former chairman Dhananjay Bele, former chairman Suresh Mali, Rajendra Ahire, general secretary Lalit Bub, Jayant Joglekar and Govind Chhaya were present on the stage.