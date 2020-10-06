<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>An extensive drive is being conducted against those cheating the farmers. So far a total of 545 complaints have been received from farmers this year. </p>.<p>Of them, police have succeeded in returning Rs 2 crore to the farmers, while cases have been filed against 79 traders. 95 traders are ready to return money to the farmers, informed district superintendent of police Sachin Patil in a media briefing on Monday.</p><p>Patil informed this while interacting with media persons in rural police headquarter at Adgaon. He further said that there is strong possibility of organised gangs in farmer cheating and other cases.</p><p>Special inspector general of police (Nashik circle) Pratap Dighavkar has ordered to book those traders who involved in cheating of farmers. This drive will be speeded up.</p><p>There is a possibility of gang which involve in cheating of farmers. There will be a priority to curb such crimes and to return hard earned money of farmers to them, he added.</p><p>“It seems that there is rise in crime to some extent due to those accused who have been released on parole in the wake of Corona crisis. Separate teams will be monitored them.</p><p>Our attention will also be those interstate gangs coming from other districts. An attempt will also be made to curb robberies on highways.</p><p>A modus operandi in Nashik will be understood. In case a strict action will be taken to curb the crime”, Patil also stated.</p><p>“All police officials and personnel in the district is my family and it is my responsibility to protect them. A Covid care centre having 150 beds will be kept ready for police at Adgaon, he also informed.</p>.<p><em><strong>Warning to officials</strong></em></p><p><em>Strict instructions have been issued to officials of all police stations to act over complaints about women and other cases. A strict action will be taken against those officials who found neglecting this. If note of their complaints is not taken at police station level, they should make their complaint to deputy superintendent of police or to me directly at Adgaon. There will be effort to provide justice to them, Patil has also clarified.</em></p>