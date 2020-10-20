54% of those killed by Covid are older than 60

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>Of the total 837 deaths of Covid patients in city till October 19, 452 were above 60 years. As these elderly persons were suffering from comorbidity, it is responsibility of all families to take care of the elders in their families. Meanwhile, there has been not a single death in the age group of 15 and there were deaths of 19 patients who belonged to the age group of 15-30.</p>.<p>The people in the age group of 50-60 years and above 60 years have been affected most by Corona. Of the total deaths, 213 patients were in the age group of 50-60 years. It came to light that most elderly persons were suffering from comorbidity including diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease, kidney and other diseases. The city still has a total of 275 comorbid patients including 86 diabetic, 17 have from hyper tension, 20 have cardiac disease, two have kdney related diseases, while 111 have other diseases. The death figures have shown that those people suffering from various diseases after the age of 50 and elderly persons above 60 have most risk of Corona. Nashik Municipal Corporation had conducted a survey to trace those persons with comorbidity to reduce death rate. An awareness had been created during the survey to take special care of the elderly persons. NMC under the My Family, My Responsibility campaign is urging that everyone should take care of elderly persons at their homes.</p>.<p>Status of death in NMC limit</p>