53,256 new nCoV cases, 28844199 cured in India

New Delhi: India recorded 53,256 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, pushing the country's caseload to 2,99,35,221 while the death toll soared to 3,88,135 with 1422 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said today (Monday).

The active cases declined by 26,356 to stand at 7,02,887. It is now 2.35 per cent of the total caseload. The past 24 hours saw 78,190 people recovering from the deadly virus, taking the total recovery count to 2,88,44,199 which is 96.36 per cent of the case tally. The fatality rate stood at 1.30 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 39,24,07,782 lakh samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Of this, 13,88,699 were tested on Sunday. Till now, 28,00,36,898 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines, with 30,39,996 being inoculated against the virus in the past 24 hrs.