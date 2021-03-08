52,000 citizens take Covid-19 vaccine

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A total of 51,921 citizens in the district have received the Covid-19 vaccine so far. The highest 31,611 citizens took the dose in the area falling under the district health officer and district civil surgeon. A total of 16,984 people received the first dose in the municipal area, while the number of those who took the first dose in Malegaon is 16,984, while a total of 1091 people got the second dose. </p>.<p>The Covid vaccination drive was started in the district on January 16. Currently, the third phase of the vaccination is underway. In the first phase, health workers got vaccinated. Frontline workers received the dose in the second phase. In the third phase, the vaccine is being given to elderly persons and those persons above 45 years with comorbidity. It is mandatory to get two doses of the vaccine. </p><p>It is essential to take the second dose after28 days of the first dose. A total of 9,998 citizens took the dose till Thursday, March 4. Of them, 6,163 persons took a dose at the centres that are in the jurisdiction of the district health officer and district civil surgeon. A total of 1,628 citizens had taken the first dose at Chandwad.</p><p> Of them, 831 citizens had taken the second dose. A total of 1208 persons had taken the first dose at the district civil hospital. Out of them, 790 persons took the second dose. Meanwhile, the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine is going on at the war-foot. A total of 10,000 people in the district received both doses of the vaccine in the last one-and-half months.</p> <p>Centre 1st dose 2nd dose</p><p>Sub-district hospital, Chandwad 1,628 831 </p><p>District civil hospital, Nashik 1,208 790 </p><p>Sub-district hospital, Kalwan 1,222 421</p><p> Rural hospital, Sinnar 1,732 325 </p><p>Rural hospital, Dindori 1,706 255 </p><p>Sub-district hospital, Trimbak 1,491 231 </p><p>Deolali Camp hospital 976 186 </p><p>Rural hospital, Dabhadi 1, 345 168 </p><p>Total 11,308 3207</p>