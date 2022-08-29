518 athletes compete at state level

NASHIK: Under the approval and guidance of the Maharashtra Athletics Association, Nashik District Athletics Association organised Maharashtra State Athletics Championship and Selection Test on August 26 and 27 on synthetic tracks at Late Meenatai Thackeray Divisional Sports Complex, Hirawadi, Panchavati. The championship received a great response as 518 athletes from various districts of Maharashtra participated in this competition.
On the championship’s second day, players from Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nagar, Sangli, Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Amravati, and other districts displayed a good game and earned gold medals in various categories.
In the 16-year-old boys' 5000-meter race, Sachin Rashipal of Pune won the gold medal by completing this distance in 22.23 minutes. Among the 16-year-old boys' high jump event, Latur’s Mobin Monin won the gold medal with the highest jump of 1.54 m.
Manthan Shirbhata of Amravati won the gold medal with the longest throw (38.95m) in the 16-year-old boys’ hammer throw event. Bhumika Nehete of Nashik won the gold medal in the 14-year-old girls’ 600-meter race category by finishing the race in 1.40 minutes.
In the 16-year-old girls’ 800m race, Thane’s Eva Manoj finished the race in 2.32 minutes and bagged the gold medal. Arjuna awardee Olympian Kavita Raut-Tungar felicitated the championship’s winners. Based on the performance in this championship, the players will be selected for the Maharashtra team, and these selected players will represent Maharashtra in the national championship scheduled in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from September 09 to 11, said Nashik District Athletics Association President Hemant Pandey and Secretary Sunil Tavargiri.
Expert technical officers and state judges, with the help of volunteers, organised this championship.
Hemant Pandey, Sunil Tavargiri, Vijay Pawar, Vaidnath Kale, Sandeep Phugat and all colleagues worked hard for the championship’s success.
Earlier, the championship was scheduled in Osmanabad. However, due to continuous rains, the organisers shifted the venue to Nashik. Maharashtra Athletics Association Secretary Satish Uchal praised the organisers for the event.
Second day’s result
16-year-old boys
5000m race
Sachin Rashipal (Pune) - 1st
Harshvardhan Mane (Sangli) - 2nd
Deep Dongre (Gondia) - 3rd
High Jump
Mohib Momin (Latur) - 1st
Raviraj Sutar (Satara) - 2nd
Suyash Kumbhar (Ratnagiri) - 3rd
Hammer Throw
Manthan Shirbhate (Amravati) - 1st
Mohsin Baig - 2nd
Gautam Bagde (Ratnagiri) - 3rd
1000m Relay
Thane Team - 1st
Nashik Team - 2nd
Mumbai Suburban - 3rd
16-year-old girls
600m race
Bhumika Nehete (Nashik) - 1st
Divya Ghodekar (Pune) - 2nd
Radhi Vengutty (Satara) - 3rd
100m race
Aaron Phillips (Thane) - 1st
Jason Castellino (Mumbai Suburban)- 2nd
Adi Pujari (Mumbai City) - 3rd
1000m relay
Nagpur Team - 1st
Thane Team - 2nd
Pune Team - 3rd
14-year-old girls
60m race
Yashshree Sapkal (Pune) - 1st
Bhumika Nehete (Nashik) - 2nd
Mahika Surve (Thane) - 3rd