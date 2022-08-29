518 athletes compete at state level

Deshdoot Times

Maharashtra State Athletics Championship
NASHIK: Under the approval and guidance of the Maharashtra Athletics Association, Nashik District Athletics Association organised Maharashtra State Athletics Championship and Selection Test on August 26 and 27 on synthetic tracks at Late Meenatai Thackeray Divisional Sports Complex, Hirawadi, Panchavati. The championship received a great response as 518 athletes from various districts of Maharashtra participated in this competition.

On the championship’s second day, players from Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nagar, Sangli, Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Amravati, and other districts displayed a good game and earned gold medals in various categories.

In the 16-year-old boys' 5000-meter race, Sachin Rashipal of Pune won the gold medal by completing this distance in 22.23 minutes. Among the 16-year-old boys' high jump event, Latur’s Mobin Monin won the gold medal with the highest jump of 1.54 m.

Manthan Shirbhata of Amravati won the gold medal with the longest throw (38.95m) in the 16-year-old boys’ hammer throw event. Bhumika Nehete of Nashik won the gold medal in the 14-year-old girls’ 600-meter race category by finishing the race in 1.40 minutes.

In the 16-year-old girls’ 800m race, Thane’s Eva Manoj finished the race in 2.32 minutes and bagged the gold medal. Arjuna awardee Olympian Kavita Raut-Tungar felicitated the championship’s winners. Based on the performance in this championship, the players will be selected for the Maharashtra team, and these selected players will represent Maharashtra in the national championship scheduled in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from September 09 to 11, said Nashik District Athletics Association President Hemant Pandey and Secretary Sunil Tavargiri.

Expert technical officers and state judges, with the help of volunteers, organised this championship.

Hemant Pandey, Sunil Tavargiri, Vijay Pawar, Vaidnath Kale, Sandeep Phugat and all colleagues worked hard for the championship’s success.

Earlier, the championship was scheduled in Osmanabad. However, due to continuous rains, the organisers shifted the venue to Nashik. Maharashtra Athletics Association Secretary Satish Uchal praised the organisers for the event.

Second day’s result

16-year-old boys

5000m race

  • Sachin Rashipal (Pune) - 1st

  • Harshvardhan Mane (Sangli) - 2nd

  • Deep Dongre (Gondia) - 3rd

High Jump

  • Mohib Momin (Latur) - 1st

  • Raviraj Sutar (Satara) - 2nd

  • Suyash Kumbhar (Ratnagiri) - 3rd

Hammer Throw

  • Manthan Shirbhate (Amravati) - 1st

  • Mohsin Baig - 2nd

  • Gautam Bagde (Ratnagiri) - 3rd

1000m Relay

  • Thane Team - 1st

  • Nashik Team - 2nd

  • Mumbai Suburban - 3rd

16-year-old girls

600m race

  • Bhumika Nehete (Nashik) - 1st

  • Divya Ghodekar (Pune) - 2nd

  • Radhi Vengutty (Satara) - 3rd

100m race

  • Aaron Phillips (Thane) - 1st

  • Jason Castellino (Mumbai Suburban)- 2nd

  • Adi Pujari (Mumbai City) - 3rd

1000m relay

  • Nagpur Team - 1st

  • Thane Team - 2nd

  • Pune Team - 3rd

14-year-old girls

60m race

  • Yashshree Sapkal (Pune) - 1st

  • Bhumika Nehete (Nashik) - 2nd

  • Mahika Surve (Thane) - 3rd

