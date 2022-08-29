518 athletes compete at state level

On the championship’s second day, players from Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nagar, Sangli, Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Amravati, and other districts displayed a good game and earned gold medals in various categories.

In the 16-year-old boys' 5000-meter race, Sachin Rashipal of Pune won the gold medal by completing this distance in 22.23 minutes. Among the 16-year-old boys' high jump event, Latur’s Mobin Monin won the gold medal with the highest jump of 1.54 m.

Manthan Shirbhata of Amravati won the gold medal with the longest throw (38.95m) in the 16-year-old boys’ hammer throw event. Bhumika Nehete of Nashik won the gold medal in the 14-year-old girls’ 600-meter race category by finishing the race in 1.40 minutes.

In the 16-year-old girls’ 800m race, Thane’s Eva Manoj finished the race in 2.32 minutes and bagged the gold medal. Arjuna awardee Olympian Kavita Raut-Tungar felicitated the championship’s winners. Based on the performance in this championship, the players will be selected for the Maharashtra team, and these selected players will represent Maharashtra in the national championship scheduled in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from September 09 to 11, said Nashik District Athletics Association President Hemant Pandey and Secretary Sunil Tavargiri.

Expert technical officers and state judges, with the help of volunteers, organised this championship.

Hemant Pandey, Sunil Tavargiri, Vijay Pawar, Vaidnath Kale, Sandeep Phugat and all colleagues worked hard for the championship’s success.

Earlier, the championship was scheduled in Osmanabad. However, due to continuous rains, the organisers shifted the venue to Nashik. Maharashtra Athletics Association Secretary Satish Uchal praised the organisers for the event.

Second day’s result

16-year-old boys

5000m race

Sachin Rashipal (Pune) - 1st

Harshvardhan Mane (Sangli) - 2nd

Deep Dongre (Gondia) - 3rd

High Jump

Mohib Momin (Latur) - 1st

Raviraj Sutar (Satara) - 2nd

Suyash Kumbhar (Ratnagiri) - 3rd

Hammer Throw

Manthan Shirbhate (Amravati) - 1st

Mohsin Baig - 2nd

Gautam Bagde (Ratnagiri) - 3rd

1000m Relay

Thane Team - 1st

Nashik Team - 2nd

Mumbai Suburban - 3rd

16-year-old girls

600m race

Bhumika Nehete (Nashik) - 1st

Divya Ghodekar (Pune) - 2nd

Radhi Vengutty (Satara) - 3rd

100m race

Aaron Phillips (Thane) - 1st

Jason Castellino (Mumbai Suburban)- 2nd

Adi Pujari (Mumbai City) - 3rd

1000m relay

Nagpur Team - 1st

Thane Team - 2nd

Pune Team - 3rd

14-year-old girls

60m race