502 new cases identified in district

Nashik: The Corona cases in Nashik city as well as in district are reducing for the last two weeks. However, there is slight increase in the number of patients on Wednesday too. As 502 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours, the pandemic tally has increased to 90,572. On the other 571 patients in district have won battle against the viral disease. With this the number of those recovered has moved up to 82,508.

Of the total reports received, 224 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has jumped to 60,073.

On the other, 256 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has surged to 26,449, while 15 new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon. With this the pandemic tally here has gone up to 4,066. On the other, the number of non-native patients has increased to 684.

As 11 patients including four from rural parts of the district have succumbed to the virus, the death toll has reached 1,624.

On the other, number of suspect patients has reduced. A total of 669 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours. Among them, 544 are from city, 109 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, seven from Malegaon and nine from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.