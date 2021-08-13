50112 antigen tests conducted

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) had jointly conducted Mission Zero and Mission vaccination in Panchavati, Nashik Road and Nashik west division since May 10, 2021 to trace Covid-19 positive patients before the vaccination. Currently, Bharatiya Jain Saghatana has decided to stop the campaign.

The antigen tests of a total of 50112 persons were conducted at 15 vaccination centres and 221 positive patients were traced during the campaign In addition, the vaccination of a total of 65,256 persons was conducted at the vaccination centres. The screening of a total of 86,690 citizens was conducted at the onion and vegetable market yard of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee at Dindori Road, Peth Road and Lasalgaon through the smart helmet.

The antigen tests of 1027 suspects were conducted to stop the transmission of the virus. Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country as well as in the state, BJS has taken an initiative at the state level to provide a helping hand to the needy. Food packets, grocery kits and masks and sanitisers were distributed in Nashik from time to time.

A total of 12,347 patients were checked via a mobile hospital in the period from April to May 2020. Medical services and medicines provided them free of cost. A total of 479 bags of blood were collected with the organization of blood banks between March to April 2020 under the BJS Mission: Blood collection. In association with homoeopathic medicines were distributed to 38,400+ families.

Under the Mission Zero phase Ist, the antigen tests of a total of 75,166 persons were conducted in the period from July to September 2020. 12,595 positive patients were traced. The mass screening of a total of 105105 persons was conducted through a smart helmet from July to September 2020. Mission Zero Nashik helped in reducing the fatality rates and in curbing the transmission of the virus in Nashik city.

State in-charge and project director of BJS Nandkishore Sakhla said that Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana is conducting various social projects for the last 35 years. Social work will continue until the pandemic is not completely under control. Mayor Satish Kulkarni, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, NMC standing committee chairperson Ganesh Geete, health and medical officer Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje and others took sincere efforts for the success of the campaign.