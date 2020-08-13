5,000 people take advantage of counselling

NASHIK :

A telling counselling facility has been started at district civil hospital to achieve communication between Covid-19 patients and their relatives.

Counselling of over 5,000 people has been made so far, sources informed. A separate cell has been started for this purpose, it was informed.

The mental state of citizens was affected as they had to stay inside due to lockodown and fear about Corona infection. Psychiatry department in district civil hospital counselled patients at shelter and various places. Counsellers are visiting Covid cells in district civil hospital and addressing fear among patients.

Swati Chavan, Gopal Ghodke, Hukumchand Agone, Gaurav Shitole, Sayali Bondre, Arvind Paikrao, Shital Ahirrao and Vaishali Patil are counselling the patients and trying to bring a positive attitude among them.

Critical patients are admitted to district civil hospital and a single relative has allowed to stay in building of the hospital.

As relatives of patients getting feared after a family turns positive, their counselling is being made than patients, informed psychiatrist Dr Nilesh Jejurkar. Four counsellors are counselling about the care to be taken patients and their relatives. They are communicating with patients.