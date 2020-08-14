500 BJP offices constructed, 300 more coming up : Nadda

NEW DELHI :

The BJP has constructed 500 party offices across the country whereas the construction work on 300 others was in progress, party's national President JP Nadda said today (Friday).

He was speaking after laying the foundation stones of nine party offices in Karnataka through videoconference from Delhi.

Addressing the party workers on the occasion, he said that after coming to power at the Centre in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed on setting up BJP offices in each and every district of the country.

Nadda said that the party offices led to creation of an ideological attachment among the workers, apart from developing their political thinking.

The new party offices will have conference halls, libraries, research sections, information technology cells, apart from seating arrangements for BJP cadres and supporters.

He lauded the Karnataka BJP workers for distributing 1.54 crore food packets and 50 lakh ration kits to the needy, medicines to 1.40 lakh patients, and 64.5 lakh sanitisers, adding that they did a good job in spreading public awareness on the coronavirus epidemic.