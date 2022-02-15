50 Shivbhojan centres install CCTVs

NASHIK: As many as 50 Shivbhojan Kendras (centres) out of the total 89 have so far insalled CCTV cameras. While rest of the 39 centres are in the process to meet the deadline. Food and Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had ordered to install CCTV cameras at every Shiv Bhojan center. This will curb the alleged irregularities taking place at Shivbhojan Kendra.

Accordingly, CCTV has been installed at 50 Shiv Bhojan centers in the district. The remaining 39 centers have been given time till the end of February to install CCTV. If they fail to install the cameras within the stipulated time, action will be taken against them.

The Shivbhojan scheme is being implemented by Mahavikas Aghadi government for the poor people of the state. Under this scheme, a one-time full meal is being served to the needy for just Rs 10. For this, centres have been set up at various places.

Considering the plight of the people during the pandemic of last two years, the government first served Rs. 5/plate through Shivbhojan Kendras and then a free plate. However, a survey conducted by the supply department in the last few months found irregularities in Shivbhojan centres in Mumbai and Nagpur and some other places. Therefore, the government has taken a step forward and ordered to install CCTV at the centres.



Earlier, the deadline for installing CCTV at Shivbhojan Kendras was January 31. However, it has been extended by one month till February 28. There are a total of 89 Shivabhojan Kendras in Nashik district. Out of them, 50 centre operators have installed CCTV in their centres. However, the remaining 39 centre operators have not yet complied with the instructions. Therefore, the operators of these centres now have only two weeks to install CCTV.