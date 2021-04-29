50-bed Covid centre at ESIC from Saturday

NASHIK: A dedicated Covid Care Centre will be operationalised from Saturday (May 1st) at ESIC, Satpur, for the people in the Satpur area. Satpur’s MNS corporators Salim Sheikh and Yogesh Shevre had consistently demanded the setting up of a Covid Centre at ESIC hospital. West Nashik MLA Sima Hiray had also written a letter to the Municipal Commissioner for this centre.

Against this backdrop, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav inspected the hospital and announced to start Covid Care Centre at Satpur in the next two days. In that regard, the process has been expedited and it has been clarified that the centre will be starting on Saturday. The ESIC Covid Centre will be a 50-bed centre, with an oxygen system set up near each bed. Oxygen systems will be set up at these places after the availability of oxygen as there is a shortage of oxygen in the city at present. In the current context, it will be Covid Care Care Centre. In the first phase, it will be an isolation centre.