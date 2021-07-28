4,95,600 farmers benefit from crop loan

NASHIK: Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule and Nandurbar districts of the Nashik division have been disbursed 10 per cent more crop loans for the kharif season than last year. To date, crop loans amounting to Rs 4448.89 crore have been disbursed till July 22, 2021. A total of 47 per cent crop loans have been disbursed in the division.

This crop loan will benefit 4,95,600 farmers in the division, informed Jyoti Lathkar, Divisional Joint Registrar, Department of Co-operation. The total target of the division for kharif season 2020-21 is Rs 9396.56 crore out of which crop loan of Rs. 4448.89 crore has been disbursed. Up to 47 per cent loan disbursement has been done in the entire division so far. The district central cooperative bank has disbursed a significant loan of 82 per cent, said Lathkar.

Nashik district: Loans to 73230 farmers

Nashik district was given a target of Rs 2780 crore for kharif crop loan. Of this, Rs 1242.35 crore has been disbursed so far. So far, 45 per cent of crop loans have been disbursed. 73230 farmers have benefited from this crop loan.

Ahmednagar: 223493 farmers benefitted

Ahmednagar district was given a target of Rs 3753.91 crore for kharif crop loans. Of this, Rs 1874.27 crore has been disbursed so far. 223493 farmers have benefited.

Dhule: 30586 farmers avail benefit

Dhule district was given a target of Rs 684.99 crore for kharif crop loans. Of this, Rs 286.17 crore has been disbursed so far. It has benefited 30586 farmers. Jalgaon: 148630 farmers benefitted Jalgaon district was given a target of Rs 1614.09 crore for kharif crop loans. Of this, Rs 815.14 crore has been disbursed so far. 148630 farmers have benefited.

Nandurbar: Benefit to 19661 farmers

Nandurbar district was given a target of Rs 563.56 crore for kharif crop loans. Of this, Rs 230.94 crore has been disbursed so far. Crop loans have benefited 19661 farmers.