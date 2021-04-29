4923 doctors, 688 nurses ready to serve patients

A total of 4923 doctors and 688 nurses are now ready to serve the patients. Dr. Kalidas Chavan, registrar, MUHS informed that work related to concerned examinations have been completed on a war footing as per instructions by Chancellor and state Governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari and medical education minister Amit Deshmukh with a view that new doctors and nurse will help health agency to serve Covid-19 patients.

Students who have passed the examination have also been given special Covid information. As a result, trained manpower to deal with the current pandemic will be available soon, he added. The medical experts gave special online training related to Covid-19 to the final year students of the medical faculty.

Dr. Lahane, director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Dr. Dilip Kadam, Dr. Shriraj Talwalkar, Dr. Rupali Sabale, and others guided the students on the current status of Covid-19, vaccination, self-care, outbreak management, Covid-19 microbiological diagnosis, clinical syndrome, oxygen management, intensive care management, pandemic management, crisis and local awareness for a medical student. A total of 5234 students appeared for the final year examination of the medical faculty course.

Of them, 4923 students passed the examination. The passing percentage is 94.06% These students have to do a one-year internship course. They can serve Covid-19 patients under this course. A total of 709 students appeared for the final year examination of basic B.Sc. nursing faculty. Out of them, 543 students passed the examination. The passing percentage is 76.59%. A total of 252 students appeared for the post-basic B.Sc.nursing course examination.