49% water stock in Gangapur dam

No immediate water cut

Discharge from six reservoirs

District holds 34% water

Nashik : Due to satisfactory rainfall in August and September and the subsequent heavy rains, the present water stock in Gangapur dam stands at 49% as against last year’s 43 per cent.

This means 6% more water stock available compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. While cumulative water stock in the district dams stands at 34% as against last year’s 39 per cent.

In the meantime, citing availability of present water stock in Gangapur dam, Mayor Satish Kulkarni has assured citizens that there will be no water cut at this juncture and appealed to them to save water to avert danger of water cut in near future. Due to the heavy rains last year, major dams    in the district were filled to the brim.

As a result, water for drinking, irrigation and industry is being provided as per the demand, and for the purpose, frequency of water discharge has been fixed accordingly.

Currently, water is being discharged from reservoirs of Darna at the rate of 1600 cusecs, Mukne at 600 cusecs, Kashyapi 266 cusecs, Gautami Godavari 50, Bhavli 190 and Waki 260 cusecs. Earlier, on the first day of the new year, the water was released by the Irrigation Department into Godavari canals for Rabi season and for Eklahare thermal power station. Manwhile, early forecasts suggest that monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala on June 1, its normal arrival date and around June 10 over Maharashtra.

Monsoon for this year is likely to bring the normal amount of rainfall at 98% of the long period average (LPA), the India Meteorological Department said in its forecast.

India recorded aboveaverage monsoon rains for two consecutive years, and a normal season this year will significantly help the agriculture sector in particular, and the economy in general, following a year when the pandemic has stressed earnings.