48% water stock in district dams

NASHIK: With water stock in the district dams receding to 48 per cent in the mid of April, several parts of the district are likely to be hit by a water shortage. There are signs of increasing water scarcity in the district. Gangapur Dam, an important dam supplying water to the city, has only 48% water left.

The district has entered the third week of sweltering April month. There are still two months to go in which the water crisis may loom large. So until then, maintaining the water level is going to be a big challenge.

Meanwhile, nine out of 24 dams in the district have less water storage than last year. As the heat intensified, the risk of water scarcity also increased.

This year’s summer is getting unbearable now, and its intensity is increasing day by day. As a result, water scarcity is being felt in many places in rural areas. Due to the increasing water demand, useful water reserves in dams are declining.

There are a total of 24 medium and large dams in the district with a storage capacity of 65,664 million cubic feet (mcft). On April 18 last year, these dams had a surplus of 28,211 mcft (43%) of usable water. This year, the same amount of water i.e., 28820 mcft or 44 per cent water is available.

The district administration is facing the challenge of utilising the available water stock for the next two and a half months. Nine dams have less water than last year. Therefore, water scarcity is likely to intensify in the areas dependent largely on these dams. Citizens should use water sparingly as it is a big challenge for the administration to maintain the supply of water for another two and a half months.

Tankers increase to 11

With the increase of four tankers in Yeola taluka, the number of tankers in the taluka has increased to seven. Many parts of the district are experiencing water scarcity. Last week, six tankers were pressed into service. This number has now increased to 11. As a result, water scarcity is being felt in many parts of the district.

51% water in Gangapur Dam

Gangapur Dam has a 51% water reserve. While the dam complex had 42% usable water storage last year. This year the water stock is 48%. Gangapur Dam Complex consists of four dams namely Gangapur, Kashyapi, Gautami Godavari and Alandi. The water from Darna and Mukne dams is also supplied to citizens. Both these dams have less water storage this year as compared to last year.