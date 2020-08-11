48% water stock in district dams

NASHIK :

The India Metro logical Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra, particularly in North Konkan and South Konkan for the next three days beginning today, and for two days of August 12 and 13 in South Madhya Maharashtra.

The forecast however has come as a huge setback for North Madhya Maharashtra including Nashik and the parched Marathwada region, which has been desperately waiting for a good rainfall for many weeks.The IMD has forecast heavy rain in isolated places of North Madhya Maharashtra including Nashik on August 13.

However, the intermittent rain of relatively weak intensity, which is being reported from the district, did not see drizzles getting transformed into heavy showers.

The two months of June and July are already passed and the district is desperately waiting for heavy rains. At present 24 dams in the district have an average water stock of 48%.

Last year during the corresponding period, it was 81 per cent due to the bountiful rainfall. The major dams were hundred percent full and overflowed and discharge was continued from Gangapur dam towards Jayakwadi. However rains have disappointed Nashik region this season.

Now the fortnight of August has passed, and the wait for good rains has also got longer. The district was hit by torrential rains in August last year.

Gangapur and Darna dams were more than 90 percent full. Two major rivers of Godavari and Darna had reached the danger level and the Godavari ​​was flooded after 59 years.

But this year, rain god has not been kind to Nashik.The western belt of Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth, Surgana receives heavy rainfall every year. This year, however, less rainfall is being witnessed in these talukas as well. While Yeola, Deola and Kalwan talukas in the eastern belt have received above average rainfall.

However, considering the total district rainfall average, it has not rained satisfactorily yet. Rainfall is heavier in July and August. This year, however, July has disappointed. Although August has begun, heavy rains are expected.

Last year, the dams were flooded and had 81% water storage. This year, however, even 50 per cent of the total capacity is not reached in the district reservoirs.At present the dams have 31,597 TMC of water reserves.

If rain does not occur widespread in these two months, the district may face another crisis, but in the form of water shortage. This can also create irrigation problem for agriculture in the future.

Water storage in Dam Complexes (%)

Gangapur - 40

Palkhed - 46

Girna - 48