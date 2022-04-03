47K employees still on strike

NASHIK: State Transport Corporation employees are still adamant about the demand and now the corporation has decided to hire drivers on a contractual basis to restart the service. So far, 33,976 employees have come to work and have joined their duties. Still, about 47,000 employees have continued the strike.

On Friday, 654 new employees were present. Although administrative and workshop staff are coming to work, at present only 5,000 out of 11,000 buses are running in the state due to a lack of drivers and conductors.

The strike is the first of its kind. Such a large scale and long strike have never been witnessed in the state. It is going on for the last five months. Transport Minister Anil Parab has now warned of stern action against the stubborn employees.