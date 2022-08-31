478 Ganesh Mandals get permission for Pandal

After two years, the Ganesh festival will be celebrated in an unrestricted environment. Enthusiasm is high among Bappa devotees. Since the municipal elections are close to it, various Mandals affiliated with political parties have made strong preparations.

Online application is being accepted along with a Single Window option for the construction of mandap and stage.

After the inspection by the police administration, a no objection certificate is required from the fire department. Then the application is sent to the construction department of the municipal corporation. The tax collection department gives final approval after getting a green signal from there.

The NMC is providing online option along with a Single Window for the construction of mandap and stage. After the inspection by the police administration, a no objection certificate (NOC) is required from the fire department. The tax collection department gives final approval.

Permissions