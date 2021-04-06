4619 new cases added in district
Deshdoot Times

4619 new cases added in district

Pandemic tally inflates to 203026
Jeetendra Sapkale
Nashik
covid
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com