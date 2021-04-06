4619 new cases added in district

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Nashik city as well as the district are witnessing a spike in Coronavirus cases. As 4619 new patients have turned positive in the district in the past 24 hours on Monday, the pandemic tally has inflated to 203026.</p>.<p>On the other hand, 4313 patients have got cured of the Covid-19. With this, the number of those recovered has gone up to 169776.</p><p>Of the total reports received in past 24 hours, 2572 patients have turned positive from the city. With this, the tally of infected patients in the city has gone up to 126888.</p><p>On the other, 1854 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this, the number of infected in rural parts has increased to 64236. As 123 new patients have turned positive in Malegaon, the pandemic tally here has moved up to 9216. On the other, the number of non-native patients has increased to 2686 with the detection of 70 new cases.</p><p>As 25 patients including 15 from the NMC limit have succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the district has gone up to 2,497.</p><p>On the other, the number of suspect patients has also increased. A total of 6090 new suspect patients have been admitted in the past 24 hours on Monday. Among them, 5769 are from the city, 218 are from rural parts of the district and under home quarantine, 17 from the district civil hospital, 38 from Dr Vasant Pawar medical college hospital and 48 from Malegaon.</p>