46 trains cancelled till June 29 from Manmad

NASHIK: Important news for passengers travelling via Manmad is that trains from Manmad to Mumbai and from Manmad to the upper reaches have been cancelled till June 29. This includes about 46 trains, according to the railway administration.

On the Manmad-Daund route near Manmad, which is considered an important railway junction in Nashik, the work of doubling the track near Ankai Fort station is in progress. A mega block has been taken for this work. As many as 46 trains passing through Manmad were cancelled, the railway administration said. As many as 46 trains have been cancelled due to ongoing work near Ankai fort. Some of these trains have been cancelled till June 26, 27, 28 and some till June 29, including Rajyarani Express, Panchavati, Godavari and others.

The cancellation of 46 trains at the same time will be a major inconvenience to the passengers. Besides, the question of why the Panchavati Express and Godavari Express were cancelled even though they were not related to the work being done near Ankai railway station, has come up to the common passengers along with the commuting to Nashik and Mumbai.

Doubling work in progress

To provide better facilities to the passengers, the railway administration is carrying out large-scale development works and doubling railway tracks in many places. Earlier, there was a single railway line on the Manmad Daund route. However, it is being doubled and its work is almost complete. The last phase is near Ankai railway station and a mega block has been taken till June 29 to complete. Due to this mega block, 46 trains running on this route have been cancelled.

These trains cancelled

Nanded- Manmad Express, Manmad Nanded Express, Manmad- Mumbai Express, Mumbai-Manmad Express, Kakinada-Shirdi, Shirdi-Kakinada Secunderabad-Manmad Express, Manmad-Secunderabad Express, Kachiguda Express, Daund-Nizamabad Nizamabad-Pune, Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shirdi, CSMT Jalna, Ajni-Pune, CSMT and other trains.