46 Maharashtrian students back home

NEW DELHI: Under ‘Operation Ganga’ mission, 250 students from Bucharest (Romania) arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at midnight yesterday on an Air India special flight AI-1942 sent by the Ministry of External Affairs. Also, Air India’s second special flight ‘AI-1940’ carrying students from Bucharest, which included students from Maharashtra, landed at 8.00 am. Among the students from different states of country are 27 students from Maharashtra. So far, a total of 46 students have returned home.

Cooperation Cell at Maharashtra Sadan

The Government of Maharashtra has set up a Cooperation Cell at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi for the Maharashtrian students. Students from Maharashtra arriving in Delhi are being issued air tickets to reach their nearest home destinations by air as required. Also, through this cell, necessary guidance and all possible help is being provided. Accommodation and meals for these students have been arranged at Maharashtra Sadan.

Arrangements have also been made to transport students to and from Maharashtra Sadan through the cell. These students are being airlifted safely to their homes as per the availability.

The Ministry of External Affairs has directed the offices of the Resident Commissioners of various States in Delhi to set up help desks to enable students from various Indian states returning to Delhi from Ukraine to reach their respective states safely. Accordingly, help desks from Maharashtra and other states have been set up at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Nashik’s Disha makes an emotional appeal

Russia-Ukraine war has been raging for the past four days. Thousands of Indian citizens and students are stranded in Ukraine. The central government is working hard to bring back Indians from Ukraine.

Disha Deore, a girl student at Deola’s Umrane, is stranded in Ukraine. Her parents have requested authorities to bring her back to her native place as soon as possible.

Dr Deepak Shivaji Deore’s daughter Disha shifted to Ukraine for MBBS education a year and a half ago. She had returned home in June-July last year due to the pandemic.

She's studying at Zaprosia State Medical University in Ukraine for her second year of education. Now that the war is on, she is stuck in Ukraine. She has informed about this through the video call.

She said that 1200 to 1300 Indian students are studying MBBS there. All students are stranded because of the war. The university is located in the heart of the country. Therefore, the borders of other countries are more than 1000-km long. So it has become difficult to get out from there.

“The Indian government has started helping us. We need to be rescued as soon as possible,” she said. Her eyes filled with tears when she described this dire situation. Disha’s father, Dr Deore said, “We are in constant touch with Disha”. Information about her has been reported to the District Collector’s office. The local administration is cooperating with the students.