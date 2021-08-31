45K home guards may boycott duty during festivities

NASHIK: As many as 45,000 home guards in the state are in a mood to boycott the upcoming security duty during Ganeshotsav, Navratri festivities and upcoming election duty work. “If the demands are not met before Ganesh festival, we will boycott the work,” warned Nitin Gunwant, North Maharashtra Chief of Home Guard Development Committee.

Home guards had marched to the ministry a few days ago to press for their long pending demands. However, it was stopped at Pune. At that time, Home Minister Satej Patil had promised to accept the demands immediately.

As a result, the agitators had postponed the agitation. In the meantime, despite assurances from the Home Minister and repeated requests, the government is still ignoring important demands and is not keen on resolving the issue, stated the home guards in disappointment.