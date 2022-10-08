4570 Vanrai Bandharas to be built to save water

By constructing the Vanrai dams, water will be available for daily use to the local people. Also, by increasing the water level of the surrounding wells, drawing water from these reservoirs will greatly help in harvesting summer crops.

It takes approximately 7 to 15 days to construct the forest dams and taking into account the continuous flow of water after rains, it is generally necessary to store the water before it gets dry.

For this, it is beneficial to select the site by considering the technical criteria outside the catchment area. For that, the place should be selected with the view of how it will be possible to store maximum water at a minimum cost by inspecting the drain.