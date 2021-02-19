4,500 plus seats available under RTE admission quota

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Under the Right to Education Act (RTE), students from economically weaker sections and various reserved categories are given free admission in private schools. Under this, the education department had twice extended the deadline for schools to register the details of 25 per cent seats that are available.</p>.<p>However, the number of seats registered this year is less than last year. There are 449 registered schools in the district, and 4,540 seats have been made available for admission. In the first phase of the admission process for the academic year 2021-22, the schools had to complete the registration process. </p><p>However, due to the non-receipt of expected response from the schools, the deadline was extended for the first time till February 10 and for the second time it was extended till Monday and the schools were appealed to implement the registration process. Meanwhile, last year, 5, 307 seats were made available for admission in 447 schools in Nashik district. </p><p>Out of this, admission of students for about 3700 seats was confirmed, and the rest were vacant. However, this year 449 schools in the district have registered and provided 4,540 seats. The admission schedule for the academic year 2020-21 was completely disrupted due to the outbreak of Corona.</p>