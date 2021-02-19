Deshdoot Times

4,500 plus seats available under RTE admission quota

4,500 plus seats available under RTE admission quota
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Right to Education quota
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com