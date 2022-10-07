450 ITI seats still vacant in district

Nashik

Hundred per cent of admissions have not been completed in spite of extending the admission process of ITIs as many as four times to fill up the vacancies in vocational training institutes. When the process was stopped, there were 450 seats in Nashik district and 51 seats in Satpur model ITI were lying vacant. The Satpur ITI has not received much response despite the repeated extensions for admission.

In this process, students were also given the opportunity to apply for a special admission round anywhere in the state. Even after that, the seats in the district are vacant.