45 lakh voters to get e-EPIC voting cards in March

Nashik : Out of 45,64,129 voters in the district, 56,000 first-time voters have been added to the list this year. These new voters will have e-EPIC voting cards till February 28, while the remaining 45,08,120 voters will be issued this digitalised voter card from March 1.

The voter can download the identity card by visiting the department’s website. As per the suggestion of the Election Commission, a special revision programme was implemented in the district from 2020 to 2021. New voters were registered in it. Also, the names of double and deceased voters were omitted. The e-EPIC facility has been made available by the Commission for the voters to get digital voting cards.

The Election Commission has now made the e-EPIC card available only to the newly registered voters under a special review programme. 56,000 new voters were registered in the district. Only these voters will be able to download the e-EPIC from now onwards, while the voters who have already registered in the voter list will get the voter ID card after March 1.

The Election Commission has started the facility of issuing e-EPIC i.e. digital voter card from this year. Voters were registered on eligibility date of January 1, 2021. The updated list was published on January 15, 2021.

On the same basis, e-EPIC facility was initially made available only to newly registered voters under the special voter registration revision programme implemented in the year 2020-2021 on an experimental basis. The period was given from January 25 to January 31.

It was said that e-EPIC has been made available to all since Monday, February 1. Unique mobile number was also made mandatory for this. But now, on Monday, the commission said that the card can be downloaded only by the newly registered voters in the year 2020-21.

They will have this facility till February 28. Therefore, this card will not be available to the voters registered before the year 2020-21, but it will be available for them from March 1 , the election branch clarified.