441 Anganwadi workers to get appointment orders

NASHIK: In a big relief to Anganwadi sevikas, helpers, the government is to issue appointment orders for 441 Anganwadi sevikas as part of women empowerment and generation of employment to women in rural areas.

“Appointment orders will be issued to 441 Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and helpers in the district. The Department of Women and Child Welfare is always striving for the empowerment of women by providing employment to women in rural areas,” said Zilla Parishad Women and Child Welfare Chairperson Ashwini Aher.

For the past five years, there was a stay on the recruitment of Anganwadi workers and helpers by the government. As the government had relaxed the stay on recruitment in April 2021, a mini Anganwadi sevika recruitment drive was carried out in July, August 2021 by Women and Child Development Department of Nashik Zilla Parishad, under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod and District Programme Officer Deepak Chate Speaker Aher in the meantime constantly reviewed the recruitment process.

The Child Development Project Officer conducted the recruitment process in a very transparent manner. The appointment letter will now be issued before September 30, 2021, said Speaker Aher. As the new appointments will provide nutritional food to malnourished pregnant mothers, lactating mothers and adolescent girls in the Anganwadi centers, no beneficiary will be deprived of food as there will be sufficient manpower to provide these services efficiently, she added.