44% water stock in district dams

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Nashikites have started feeling the scorching summer heat now. The water level in the district dams is lowering. Presently, there is 44% water stock in 24 dams in the district. The Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to the city, has 42 per cent water stock. Citizens have to use water carefully as the water is needed for drinking and agriculture purposes.</p>.<p>Due to satisfactory rains for the last two years, all the dams got overflowed. Therefore, citizens are feeling no water shortage. However, they are now feeling the intense summer heat. Rivers and nullahs have gone dry, and the water level in the wells is declining. At present, there is a 44% water stock in the district dams. </p><p>Last year it was 51%. Gangapur dam complex has 43% water stock, while Palkhed dam complex has 38% water stock, and Girna basin complex has 47% water stock. The water demand has now been increased. Rural parts of the district are now facing a water shortage. In the upcoming period, water has to be released for drinking and agriculture purposes.</p><p>There are signs that the water level in the dams would lower due to this. The rain arrives in June every year. However, it has arrived late for the last one-two years. It is arriving in July. Seeing this, the district has to plan the available water stock very carefully. The district administration has to make planning for this.</p>