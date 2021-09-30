44 new buses to launch on 12 routes of city

NASHIK: Mayor Satish Kulkarni informed that the Nashik Municipal Corporation is ready to launch 44 new buses on 12 routes of the city under the third phase of its bus service project 'CITILINC- connecting Nashik'. As the Covid-19 cases have reduced and the schools are set to reopen from 4th October, the corporation is leaving no stone unturned to provide adequate facilities to its passengers. At present, 81 city buses are functioning at 22 routes.

Kulkarni was speaking at the second annual meeting of Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, the public transport wing of NMC, organised by the chairman of the wing and Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav.

The new buses will increase the travelling convenience for students, and even the number of buses on old routes will increase as per the director's instruction. Mayor Kulkarni added for passengers' convenience, the corporation will add 10 new buses to the service every week.

Company Director and Deputy Mayor Bhikubai Bagul, Standing Committee Chairman Ganesh Gite, and others attended the meeting.

Highlights of the service