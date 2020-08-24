429 new Corona cases added in district

NASHIK:

Nashik city as well as district are witnessing spike in Coronavirus cases. As 429 new patients have turned positive in district in past 24 hours on Monday, the pandemic tally has surged to 30,438.

On the other as 391 patients in district have got cured of Covid-19, the number of those recovered has moved up to 24,698.

Of the total reports received, 274 patients have turned positive from the city. With this the tally of infected patients in the city has gone up to 20,348.

On the other, 147 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. With this the number of infected in rural parts has increased to 7,580, while six new patients have turned positive in last 24 hours in Malegaon.

With this the pandemic tally here has reached 2,304. On the other, the number of non-native patients has risen to 206.

As 17 patients including 13 from Nashik city have died, the death toll has increased to 785.

On the other, number of suspect patients has reduced on Monday. A total of 823 new suspect patients have been admitted in past 24 hours.

Among them, 479 are from city, 12 from district civil hospital, 280 from rural parts of the district and are under home quarantine, 39 from Malegaon and 13 from Dr Vasantrao Pawar medical college hospital.