420 cases of dengue and 347 of chikungunya detected so far

NASHIK: Mosquito-borne infections recorded a sharp rise in the city till August 18th, with centres detecting 420 confirmed cases of dengue and 347 cases of chikungunya in August. The number of chikungunya and dengue patients has been increasing in Nashik for the last few days. The highest number of patients was first detected in Ambad and Satpur areas. So far, 1357 tests for dengue were conducted and 420 patients were found.

There were 651 tests for chikungunya and 347 patients detected. 185 dengue cases were detected in July, while 148 cases of chikungunya were detected. On the other, 41 dengue cases were detected in the period from January to May and 40 cases were detected in June. 148 cases of chikungunya were detected in July, while 85 cases in June.

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has recovered a fine from 119 residents and collected a fine of Rs 14,900 from them. Among those who were fined six were from Nashik east division, 24 from the Panchavati division, one from the Panchavati division, three from Nashik Road division and six from Satpur division, Last year 114 people were penalised in the same month.

The administration is creating an awareness among people campaign as a precautionary measure. The squads have been formed at 21 places and they are visiting households. The awareness is also being created through ghantagadis and six separate vehicles have been utilised for this purpose, said Dr Rajendra Trimbake, Biology Medical Officer, NMC. The number of dengue and chikungunya cases are declining in Ambad and Satpur area which witnessed the highest cases initially, he added.