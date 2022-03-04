42 patients recover, 12 new cases

As 42 citizens recovered from the virus, the number of recovered cases in the district rose to 4,66,666. Out of the 12 cases, six tested positive within Nashik Municipal Corporation's limits and six in Nashik Rural.

Within NMC limits, the total number of positive patients rose to 2,72,706, while the recovery number touched 2,68,500. In Nashik Rural, the tally of positive patients rose to 1,76,995, while the number of recovered patients reached 1,72,550. Speaking of Malegaon Municipal Corporation, the total number of positive patients touched 13,882, while the recovered tally reached 13,512. As one person from Nashik Rural succumbed to the virus, the district's pandemic death tally rose to 8,898.

The recovery rate of NMC stands at 98.46%, Nashik Rural at 97.49%, and MMC at 97.33%. Citizens need to continuously follow SMS (social distancing, mask, and sanitation) to keep themselves and others safe from the virus. They need to abide by state government guidelines to curb the rising number of cases.

Low vaccination rate in district

Even though the state government has relaxed certain restrictions in the state, the restrictions in Nashik District remain the same following a low vaccination rate in the district.

A total of 6,57,000 doses are left with the district administration as the vaccination drive is witnessing a slowdown in the district. The Central Government has set the target of vaccinating 55,79,000 citizens above 15 years of age in the district. However, only 46,00,900 teenagers have taken the first dose till date.

Speaking of citizens above 18 years of age, the government has set a target of vaccinating 51,75,000 citizens. However, only 44,62,000 citizens of the above-mentioned age group, i.e., only 82.22 per cent citizens have been vaccinated till date.

Although 87 per cent have been vaccinated in the district, Malegaon has the lowest number of vaccinations. Out of the seven lakh citizens, only three lakh citizens are fully vaccinated in the district. The data seems to have affected the district statistics. Nashik Taluka-93.25 per cent, Dindori 90.76 per cent, Igatpuri-90.63 per cent, and in Deola taluka, 90 per cent of citizens have taken the first dose. According to the health department, these talukas are also leading in the second dose. Nandgaon, Surgana, Kalvan, and Peth talukas have the lowest vaccination rate at present.

Due to the slow pace of vaccination, 6,00,000 Covaxin doses and 61,000 Covishield doses are in stock with the district. A total of 43,114 villages have taken the booster dose in the district till date. Of them, 33,932 belong to Nashik and 3,737 are from Malegaon.